Florida voters can expect a marquee presidential battle between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden this fall. But both parties are also targeting House seats in the perennial swing state, and Tuesday night’s primaries set the matchups in a handful of races expected to be competitive.

Republicans are most bullish about their prospects in the 26th District in South Florida, where Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez won his primary to take on freshman Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

GOP efforts to increase their female ranks in the House got another boost Tuesday, with voters picking women as their nominees in the Democratic-held 13th and 27th districts. In the open 3rd District, former Capitol Hill aide Kat Cammack is likely coming to Congress after winning a crowded GOP primary to succeed her onetime boss, Rep. Ted Yoho. Cammack’s win continues a recent streak of sorts for the GOP after female candidates won competitive open-seat primaries in Michigan and Tennessee earlier this month.

Democrats picked Navy veteran Pam Keith to take on two-term Republican Brian Mast in the 18th District. The party is also targeting the 15th District, where freshman incumbent Ross Spano was upset in a GOP primary Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the GOP race to succeed retiring Republican Francis Rooney in the deep-red 19th District remained uncalled at press time, though state Rep. Byron Donalds, who was narrowly leading a nine-way field, had declared victory. If elected, Donalds is likely to be the only Black Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation.