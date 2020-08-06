Harshberger’s win in open Tennessee seat means House GOP may get one more woman

Tennessee Republicans on Thursday chose self-funding pharmacist Diana Harshberger as their nominee in the deep-red 1st District, boosting the odds the House GOP will increase its female ranks in 2021.

Currently, only 13 of the 198 Republicans in the House are women. And two, Indiana’s Susan W. Brooks and Alabama’s Martha Roby, are retiring.

Harshberger was leading a crowded 16-candidate field with 19 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race Thursday night at 11:10 p.m. Eastern time. State Sen. Rusty Crowe was in second with 17 percent, followed by state Rep. Timothy Hill with 16 percent.

The candidates, who tried to put as little separation as possible between themselves and President Donald Trump, were running for the East Tennessee seat left open by Republican Rep. Phil Roe’s retirement.

Harshbarger, a political newcomer, spent over $1.3 million of her own money during her campaign, emphasizing her outsider status while attacking Hill and Crowe for their records in the state Legislature. Hill raised $230,000, partly thanks to a $30,000 loan from himself.