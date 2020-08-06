With President Donald Trump pumping up supporters ahead of Thursday’s primary, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty fended off a late surge by orthopedic surgeon Manny Sethi to win the Republican nomination to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Trump, who first endorsed Hagerty last year, reminded voters in a July 31 tweet of his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” and called Hagerty an “outstanding man and one of the best Ambassadors ever (Japan).”

Trump also did a phone call for Hagerty supporters on Wednesday in which he praised the candidate’s work as ambassador and his commitment to conservative values.

“Go out and vote for Bill Hagerty,” Trump said toward the end of the call. “He’s going to do an exceptional job.”

Hagerty was leading Sethi 52 percent to 38 percent Thursday when The Associated Press called the race at 8:09 p.m. Central time.