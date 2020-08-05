Michigan primaries: Tlaib wins, and GOP may get another woman in the House
Democrats also get preferred candidate to face Upton
Trailblazer and lightning rod Rep. Rashida Tlaib won the nomination for a second term in Michigan’s 13th District, defeating Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the Democratic primary, results released Wednesday showed.
Republicans also chose Peter Meijer for the open 3rd District seat now held by Republican-turned-Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash, and Lisa McClain was nominated for the heavily Republican 10th District seat now held by GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell. Both Amash and Mitchell decided not to run.
National Democrats also got their preferred candidate to take on incumbent GOP Rep. Fred Upton in the 6th District.
Meijer, whose family owns a chain of supermarkets, will face Democrat Hillary Scholten. Meijer was leading a five-person field with 50 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 11:42 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis was second with 25 percent.
Meijer reported more than $400,000 cash on hand as of July 15, while Scholten, an attorney the DCCC added to its Red to Blue program in late June, had about $570,000. Scholten was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Lean Republican.
Women vying in 10th
In the 10th District, which includes the state’s “Thumb” region, businesswoman Lisa McClain beat state Rep. Shane Hernandez for the seat being vacated by Mitchell's retirement.
McClain had 42 percent to Hernandez's 36 percent when the AP called the race at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The race was reportedly the most expensive House race in Michigan this cycle, with outside groups pouring in more than $2 million in the primary. The political arm of the anti-tax Club for Growth spent $1.6 million either supporting Hernandez or opposing McClain, a political newcomer. A super PAC called US Future Fund spent almost half a million dollars on McClain’s behalf. McClain was also the top fundraiser in the race, bringing in $1.8 million through July 15, though that included a $1.45 million personal loan. Hernandez raised $534,000 and had a slight cash-on-hand edge, $153,00 to $151,000.
McClain’s win is a boost to GOP hopes of increasing their female ranks in the House. She’ll be the heavy favorite in November against Democrat Kimberly Bizon in a seat President Donald Trump carried by 32 points in 2016.
Tlaib repeats win over Jones
Tlaib, a member of "the squad" of women of color in the 2018 House Democratic freshman class, faced a rematch against Jones, who briefly served in the 13th District seat at the end of 2018.
Tlaib and Jones had faced off in simultaneous primaries two years ago for a full two-year term and for the unexpired term of former Rep. John Conyers Jr., who had resigned. Jones won the special primary and the special election for the unexpired term, while Tlaib won the full term.
Tlaib led with 66 percent to Jones' 34 percent when the AP called the race at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday.
Tlaib garnered attention immediately after being elected as being one of the many “firsts” of the 116th Congress. She was one of the first two Muslim women in the House, a barrier she had previously broken as the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan legislature. She proudly celebrated her Palestinian roots when she was sworn into Congress in her mom’s thobe — a traditional dress — and put her hand on Thomas Jefferson’s Quran.
But unlike other Democratic primaries where incumbents faced strong challenges this year, Tlaib is considered the more progressive of the two, and had had a huge cash advantage, with $913,000 on hand as of July 15 to Jones’ $21,000.
Inside Elections rates the race Solid Democratic.
Upton opponent picked
In the 6th District in southwestern Michigan, Democrats got their preferred candidate to take on Upton. State Rep. Jon Hoadley, who was recently added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue program for strong recruits, defeated science teacher Jen Richardson after outraising her 18-to-1.
Hoadley had 52 percent to Richardson's 48 percent when the AP called the race at 10:13 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.
Upton won his primary Tuesday night, 61 percent to 38 percent, over businesswoman Elena Oelke.
Democrats have hopes of flipping the seat after Upton won by just 6 points in 2018, the closest race of his congressional career. Prominent Democrats endorsing Hoadley included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Sen. Kamala Harris. He raised $1.4 million through July 15 and had $418,000 in the bank. Richardson brought in $75,000 so far this cycle and had $8,000 on hand at July 15.
Upton had $1.5 million in his campaign account on July 15 after raising $2.1 million this cycle.
Inside Elections rates the race Likely Republican.
Katherine Tully-McManus contributed to this report.