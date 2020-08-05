Trailblazer and lightning rod Rep. Rashida Tlaib won the nomination for a second term in Michigan’s 13th District, defeating Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the Democratic primary, results released Wednesday showed.

Republicans also chose Peter Meijer for the open 3rd District seat now held by Republican-turned-Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash, and Lisa McClain was nominated for the heavily Republican 10th District seat now held by GOP Rep. Paul Mitchell. Both Amash and Mitchell decided not to run.

National Democrats also got their preferred candidate to take on incumbent GOP Rep. Fred Upton in the 6th District.

Meijer, whose family owns a chain of supermarkets, will face Democrat Hillary Scholten. Meijer was leading a five-person field with 50 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 11:42 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis was second with 25 percent.

Meijer reported more than $400,000 cash on hand as of July 15, while Scholten, an attorney the DCCC added to its Red to Blue program in late June, had about $570,000. Scholten was unopposed in the Democratic primary.