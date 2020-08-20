Can Joe Biden revive bipartisanship as president?

"You would not see what you see at the White House now, basically where you have legislation that got through because of the work of Democrats, and when Trump signs it he invites only Republicans to the signing,” Leahy said. "The way the most effective presidents of both parties have done, they have members of both parties there for the signing."

The Vermont senator pointed to the recent example of the Great American Outdoors Act, a big bipartisan public lands package that Trump signed with only GOP lawmakers present despite the work of members of both parties.

"It would never have gotten through if the Democratically controlled House had not supported it," Leahy said. "In a way, I felt sorry for Trump that he is that childish and doesn't realize the importance of the presidency."

Mike Sozan, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress who was chief of staff to former Sen. Mark Udall, D-Colo., and who also worked for Democratic Sens. Jim Webb and Bill Nelson, said Biden’s willingness to work with the GOP is a sharp contrast with Trump, who despite being in the middle of a global pandemic has not personally met with or spoken to Speaker Nancy Pelosi in months.

"Biden seems comfortable talking to any member of Congress of either party; in fact, he thrives on it," Sozan said. "I saw it countless times, how much he thrives on those personal relationships, on always trying to find ways to talk to his colleagues, to try to broker deals, and ultimately to try to keep Congress functioning."