DNC fact check: Few false claims punctuated by Trump’s wrong tweet

The study picked March 18 as the pandemic’s starting date. But that’s five days after the White House proclaimed a national emergency because of the pandemic. And by that time the pandemic and its economic effects had already been raging for a long time. By March 12, over 1,600 Americans in 47 states were known to be infected, according to the White House proclamation.

More to the point, investors started reacting weeks earlier to the pandemic’s global disruption of travel, tourism and manufacturing, sending stock values into a historic plunge. Between Feb. 19 and March 18 the S&P 500 had already lost over 29 percent of its value.

Other stock indexes showed similar plunges from the previous high for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost nearly 33 percent of its value by March 18, and the NASDAQ composite index had lost nearly 29 percent.

The study claimed that American billionaires had “gained” 15 percent in net worth in the two months following March 18 — but that was simply regaining what had been lost in the weeks before.

It’s accurate to say that low-wage and less-educated workers have suffered the worst pain of the pandemic — certainly more than those with white-collar jobs and substantial assets. But Clinton’s talking point grossly exaggerated that reality.