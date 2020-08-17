Congressional candidates are casualties of 2020’s condensed conventions

Saratoga Springs, Utah, Mayor Mia Love knelt on the floor of a public bathroom in the Tampa Bay Times Forum, praying and trying not to throw up ahead of the biggest speech of her life.

While her brief remarks to the 2012 Republican National Convention boosted her run for Congress that year, it’s an opportunity that this year’s congressional candidates will miss under the revamped convention format.

“The pressure was insane,” remembered Love, who felt the weight of her state, her party, and her own campaign against one of Utah’s most prominent political families. She kicked off prime-time programming on Tuesday night that year because Tropical Storm Isaac essentially canceled the first night of the convention.

“I went from no one knew who I was and couldn’t raise much money to, in that same day, raising like $500,000,” recalled Love, who ended up losing a close race that November, then winning the open 4th District seat two years later.

In the face of a global pandemic, both parties have narrowed their public conventions to two hours of prime-time programming each night rather than closer to 25 hours of stage time available to speakers with a traditional four-day convention.