Pelosi backs Kennedy over incumbent Markey

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has made a pick in her party's Massachusetts Senate contest, endorsing Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III in his challenge of incumbent Sen. Edward J. Markey.

The news, first reported by the Boston Globe, comes as voters have already begun to cast ballots in advance of the state’s Sept. 1 congressional primaries.

“Never before have the times demanded that we elect courageous leaders as today, which is why I’m pleased to join so many of my colleagues in endorsing Joe Kennedy III for Senate,” said Pelosi, according to an email sent by the Kennedy campaign.

“In 2018, when we took back the House, Joe campaigned across America to make that victory possible and that’s why so many of his supporters are Freshman Members of Congress who Joe helped elect,” Pelosi added. “He knows that to achieve progressive change, you must be on the front lines leading movements of people. Massachusetts and America need Joe Kennedy’s courage and leadership in the Senate.”

Kennedy, a member of the storied political family that also included President John F. Kennedy, took an early lead in the polls, but Markey had closed the gap in recent months.