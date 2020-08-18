Fact checking the Democratic convention’s first night

Actress Eva Longoria Bastón, who served as a master of ceremonies for the night, left out some context when she said the Trump administration “disbanded the pandemic response team that was given to them.”

In May 2018, the Trump administration eliminated the National Security Council’s Office of Global Health Security and Biodefense, which had been set up by the Obama administration in 2016 following an Ebola outbreak in West Africa. But as FactCheck.org has written, the dissolution of the office does not necessarily mean that the entire team was let go or that all of its functions ceased.

At the time, the Washington Post reported that Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer, who had led the unit, abruptly departed under a reorganization effort orchestrated by former National Security Adviser John Bolton. An NSC spokesman told the Post that the administration “remains committed to global health, global health security and biodefense, and will continue to address these issues with the same resolve under the new structure.”

Writing in the Post earlier this year, Tim Morrison, former senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense for the NSC, argued that the office had not been “dissolved.” Instead, it was one of three units consolidated into the counterproliferation and biodefense directorate, “given the obvious overlap between arms control and nonproliferation, weapons of mass destruction terrorism, and global health and biodefense.”

Other ex-officials and experts believe the lack of a point person for a pandemic-specific response hinders the ability of the government to respond to such events. In a competing op-ed, Beth Cameron, the former senior director for the global health security and biodefense office, wrote in the Post that disbanding that directorate “left an unclear structure and strategy for coordinating pandemic preparedness and response.”