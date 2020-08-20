The quadrennial political conventions usually offer K Street lobbyists a sleep-deprived whirlwind of in-person schmoozing, from bleary-eyed morning meet-and-greets to concerts late into the night.

This year’s virtual gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic has made for a totally different experience for the influence set.

Some lobbyists are embracing the relaxed schedule of an online convention and opting out of breakout sessions for donors and policy panels. Others are logging in all day, seeking out political intelligence to pass along to clients in an attempt to recreate the networking opportunities of in-person events.

Republicans say they're still figuring out what's on tap for next week, as Democrats prepare to wrap up their nominating convention Thursday.