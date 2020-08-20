Vulnerable Democrats zoom in and out of the party’s convention

With her mother’s painting of a chicken visible over her left shoulder, Rep. Haley Stevens joked, “I’ve got to get some posters up behind me.”

The freshman Democrat appeared at a virtual watch party Wednesday night, rallying other Michiganders before the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

In another election year, it might have been surprising to see Stevens, who represents a suburban Detroit district that President Donald Trump carried by 4 percentage points in 2016, at an event affiliated with the national party.

“I’ll just tell you, I’m fired up! I’m ready for Joe Biden. I’m ready for Kamala Harris,” Stevens said.

Stevens is in a less tenuous position than some of the other 29 Democrats in districts that backed Trump four years ago, thanks to her strong fundraising, Republicans’ failure to recruit a top-tier challenger, and a national environment shifting toward the Democrats. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates her 11th District race Solid Democratic.