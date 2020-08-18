Doug Jones stresses unity at Democratic convention, with tough campaign ahead

For two minutes and fifteen seconds Monday night, Sen. Doug Jones addressed Democrats gathered virtually for their party’s convention. He chose to focus on unity, a message reminiscent of his Senate campaign slogan, “One Alabama.”

“I believe that Americans have more in common than what divides us,” the Alabama Democrat said.

Jones isn’t just any rank-and-file senator. He’s a longtime friend of former Vice President Joe Biden, whom Democrats will nominate for president later this week. He’s also the most vulnerable senator running for reelection, seeking a full term in a state President Donald Trump carried by 28 points in 2016.

To win in Alabama, Jones needs Republicans — including Trump supporters — to vote for him over the GOP nominee, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville. So what was Jones doing on Monday night, so openly tying himself to the national party?

Republicans said Jones’ appearance was an “audition” for a role in a Biden administration, and a sign the senator recognizes he can’t win.