Democrats officially adopted a platform at their convention this week that calls for a sweeping overhaul of campaign finance laws, including forcing the disclosure of covert sources of political spending — money that right now is helping to boost the party’s candidates for the House, Senate and White House.

Big donors, super PACs and nonprofit organizations that may shield their donors’ identities are going all in for the 2020 campaigns, funding ads and other efforts for candidates in both parties.

Yet if Democrats hold the House and win control of the Senate and White House, activists say they plan to step up the pressure on the party to revamp the nation’s political-money system, even though it would be that system that helped put them in charge. That still will be no simple task: Getting such legislation through the Senate would almost certainly require an elimination of the filibuster, since Democrats are unlikely to hold the 60 seats necessary.

“We think we’re on the verge of a historic opportunity to enact unprecedented democracy reforms, including small-donor public matching funds, depending on the outcome of the election,” said Fred Wertheimer, who runs the campaign finance overhaul group Democracy 21.

Judging Democrats

Super PACs and nonprofit organizations are investing millions of dollars to benefit the Democratic presidential ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, whose campaign has said it supports campaign finance overhauls. Ditto for Democratic Senate and House candidates. But Wertheimer and others say they don’t see another way to get what they want.