Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t often like to talk about President Donald Trump. She finds it a distraction from whatever policy message House Democrats are pushing on any given day. But the Democratic National Convention is not the speaker’s show, and the party wanted her to dig into the president when she appeared Wednesday night.

“I had a kind of a nice presentation, but they said that, ‘No, we want you to tell more about what it's like dealing with Donald Trump,’” Pelosi said Tuesday on a Zoom event with House members and candidates hosted by Elect Democratic Women, the political arm of the Democratic Women’s Caucus. “So what I said was, as speaker I know firsthand how disrespectful he is to women, whether it's our rights, whatever it happens to be.”

Indeed, Pelosi’s convention speech was more about Trump’s failures than about House Democrats’ accomplishments — the opposite of the typical message she delivers in near-daily media and campaign appearances.

“As speaker, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular — disrespect written into his policies, toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct,” the California Democrat said in her speech. “But we know what he doesn’t: that when women succeed, America succeeds.”