Postal Service bill unveiled in House as Democrats ponder sweeteners

House leaders posted revised text of legislation the chamber plans to take up on Saturday that would provide the Postal Service with $25 billion to cover revenue losses, reverse service and operational changes implemented earlier this year and require that all election-related mail, including ballots, be treated as first class to ensure priority delivery.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday he would postpone until after the November elections several changes intended to cut costs, such as restrictions on overtime pay and reduced post office hours.

Democrats want to ensure that full service is restored and also shore up the cash-strapped agency’s finances, but Senate Republicans say they’ll only agree to take up Postal Service relief if additional coronavirus-related aid is attached.

Some Democrats are pushing for the House to vote on more than just the Postal Service measure when they interrupt their recess and return to work this weekend. There have been calls to vote on unemployment insurance and other economic relief measures to help individuals impacted by coronavirus business closures.