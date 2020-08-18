Postal Service postponing changes until after election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, under intense scrutiny over recent changes to service and operations at the U.S. Postal Service, announced Tuesday that he would be suspending changes until after the November election.

More mail-in votes are expected to be cast than ever before because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Postal Service had warned multiple states that election mail could be slowed by the service changes implemented in recent weeks.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” DeJoy said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

He promised that retail hours at post offices and mail processing facilities will not change and that processing equipment and the iconic blue collection boxes on streets across the country will remain in place for the time being.

“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” DeJoy said.