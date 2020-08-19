Even with one-party rule, Biden health care plan is no slam dunk

Democrats won control of the House in 2018 by pounding the issue of health care, and there is no sign they plan to change course this year as they try to build that majority and capture the Senate and White House.

The party adopted a platform Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention that lays out presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to allow people to enroll in government-run Medicare coverage at 60 years old, down from 65, while younger people could buy that coverage through a “Medicare-like public option.”

But even if Democrats do get one-party control, Biden would face the hurdles of Senate rules that require supermajorities to pass legislation, an insurance industry already mobilizing to stop them, and the most liberal wing of the party that wants to go further.

Already, a coalition of the insurance and pharmaceutical industries, the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future, has released two ads opposing the policy to run during both parties’ conventions, part of a seven-figure ad campaign. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also launched a campaign, Protecting Americans’ Coverage Together, last week against a Medicare buy-in or public option.

“A Medicare buy-in or public option is bad for business,” said Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber. “It would inject uncertainty and pose direct threats to the nation’s health care system.”