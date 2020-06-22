House Democrats to consider measure to strengthen Obamacare

House Democrats on Monday released legislation to bolster the 2010 health care law, which the Rules Committee plans to consider this week.

The measure, which is expected to get a floor vote as soon as this month, comes as Democrats are betting that focusing on health care — a top priority for voters — will be to their advantage in the November elections.

New provisions are being incorporated into a bill to provide funds for states to set up reinsurance programs for the exchanges set up by the 2010 law. The Energy and Commerce Committee approved that bill last year. The Rules Committee will meet Wednesday to approve a rule, which may not allow amendments, for the new version.

The panel on Monday released the new text, which includes provisions to increase premium assistance for eligible consumers, incentivize states to expand Medicaid eligibility and reverse Trump administration rules that Democrats say weaken the health care law, among other things.

The measure would make the law’s premium subsidies more generous and allow more people to get them.