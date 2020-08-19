In strange reversal, sports journalists are now using political metaphors

We’re in the second inning of negotiations.

The campaign is hitting crunch time.

Politics is played between the 40-yard lines.

At some point we’ve all come across these overworked cliches while reading political news coverage. That’s because politicos absolutely love to deploy sports metaphors.

Much rarer is the case of someone in sports media using a political metaphor to describe a game. But that’s what happened Wednesday morning when Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe wanted to express his dismay over the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening-round loss in the NBA playoffs.