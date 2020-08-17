Progressives eye ‘sea change’ at powerful House committee

There’s more than just another upset on the line in the expensive primary fight between Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., who’s represented the 1st Congressional District of Massachusetts since 1989, and Alex Morse, the 31-year-old mayor of Holyoke.

A Morse victory would arguably be the most significant primary dethroning of a powerful House lawmaker since Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., was toppled in 2014. Neal, who as chairman of Ways and Means has jurisdiction over tax, trade and health care policy, could have to hand the gavel to someone viewed more favorably on the left.

Progressives’ appetite to knock out Neal has been stoked by their desire to see Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, become the next Ways and Means chairman, according to lobbyists. If former Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump on Nov. 3, whoever wields that gavel will play a lead role in shepherding Biden’s agenda through the House.

Doggett, a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is currently chairman of the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee and second in seniority on the full committee.

Unlike Doggett, neither Biden nor Neal have endorsed a Green New Deal for climate policy, or “Medicare for All” legislation that would gut private health insurance. Doggett could chart a more progressive course when it comes to expanding the 2010 health care law, and the Texan is a fierce pharmaceutical industry critic, likely to push more aggressive drug pricing action.