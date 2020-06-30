GOP runoff will decide challenger to Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn

Republicans in Oklahoma’s 5th District will need a runoff to select a challenger to Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn, one of the most vulnerable members of Congress, after no one got a majority in Tuesday’s primary.

The Aug. 25 runoff will pit businesswoman Terry Neese, who ran a Trump-centric campaign, against state Sen. Stephanie Bice, who attempted to express support for the president while appealing to moderate suburban voters.

Neese, a 1990 candidate for lieutenant governor and owner of a personnel services business, led a nine-candidate GOP field with 37 percent. Bice, whose state Senate district overlaps with much of the 5th District, was in second place with 25 percent when The Associated Press called the runoff at 10:22 p.m. Central time with 98 percent of precincts reporting.

Businessman David Hill was in third with 19 percent.

The results guarantee that a woman will challenge Horn in November, a prospect Republicans hope will blunt some of the Democrat’s appeal with independent voters and suburban women who helped drive her surprise 2018 victory.