Green advocates hope Harris sparks young, disadvantaged voters

Environmental advocates say they are optimistic Sen. Kamala Harris, officially nominated by Democrats as their candidate for vice president Wednesday night, can drive turnout among younger voters and people who live in low-income communities threatened by pollution to support the ticket in November, just as they turned out for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

As a California prosecutor, Harris carved out a record on environmental justice cases. She focused on the overlap of climate and racial issues in the Senate and is an original co-sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution (S Res 59), which calls for an overhaul of the U.S. energy system and has some bipartisan support, according to a survey from Yale and George Mason researchers.

Harris also has a higher lifetime score (91 versus 83) from the League of Conservation Voters, which ranks members of Congress based on their environmental protection credentials, than Joe Biden the former vice president and longtime senator at the top of the ticket. And her political rise mirrors a period in which voters have grown increasingly alarmed about climate change.

Yet Harris’ presence on the Democratic ticket and her environmental justice record are unlikely to invigorate or sway a broad swath of environmentally focused voters because the public does not evaluate vice presidential candidates on single issues, experts note. And, they say, voters who care about climate change were already likely to align with Democrats, and swing voters have nearly vanished from the electorate.

“True independents are this tiny, tiny set of unicorns,” said Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Hillary Clinton lost the election four years ago by 80,000 votes after Democrats in the Midwest who previously voted for Obama stayed home on Election Day, he noted. So Biden had to develop a more muscular stance on climate to appease the Democratic base, including young and climate-minded voters who supported left-leaning candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Leiserowitz said.