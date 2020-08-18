Lummis likely returning to Congress after winning GOP Senate nod in Wyoming

Former Rep. Cynthia M. Lummis is on a path back to Washington after winning the Republican nomination for the open Senate seat in deep-red Wyoming.

Lummis, who served as the state’s lone representative in the House from 2009 to 2017, was leading a 10-way GOP primary to succeed retiring Republican Michael B. Enzi with 50 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 8:22 p.m. Mountain time. Converse County Commissioner Robert Short was in second place with 22 percent.

During a debate last month, Lummis pledged to “be a staunch supporter of President [Donald] Trump and his America First agenda.” In her campaign, she has advocated increased U.S. manufacturing and backed a proposal from Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., intended to allow more competition in health care markets.

Lummis will next meet University of Wyoming professor Merav Ben-David, who won a six-way Democratic primary Tuesday. Either would be Wyoming’s first female senator. But Lummis will be the overwhelming favorite in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1970. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the general election Solid Republican.

As a congresswoman, Lummis pushed for an overhaul of the Endangered Species Act and cuts to federal spending. She served on the Appropriations, Oversight and Reform, and Natural Resources committees. She also blazed a trail in the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus, serving as its only female member.