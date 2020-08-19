Byron Donalds leading in Florida GOP primary, raising party’s diversity hopes

Byron Donalds was leading a crowded Republican primary field in Florida’s 19th District, as signs pointed Wednesday to the Black state lawmaker besting eight other contenders in the race to replace retiring GOP Rep. Francis Rooney.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Donalds had 23 percent of the vote, just 774 votes ahead of Dane Eagle, his colleague in the Florida Statehouse, who was in second place with 22 percent. Fast food mogul Casey Askar was in third, with 20 percent.

The Associated Press had not called the race by Wednesday afternoon, citing “an unknown number of absentee ballots left to be counted.” The House GOP’s campaign arm has also not issued a news release touting Donalds, as they often do for primary winners.

But Eagle posted Wednesday afternoon on Facebook that he had conceded.

Donalds declared victory at a crowded indoor watch party after polls closed Tuesday night.