Rep. Roger Marshall has defeated conservative firebrand Kris Kobach to win the Republican nomination for the open Senate seat in Kansas.

The win comes as a giant relief to national Republicans, who had lobbied for months against Kobach out of fears that his deep unpopularity with the state’s moderate voters could put the seat in play as they struggle to hold on to their Senate majority. Kobach lost a 2018 race for governor to Democrat Laura Kelly, after knocking off the sitting GOP overnor in the primary.

Marshall, an obstetrician, was leading the 11-way GOP primary with 37 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 9:07 p.m. Central time. Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state who earned his credibility with the GOP base as the face of President Donald Trump’s short-lived voter fraud panel, was in second with 26 percent. Bob Hamilton, the former owner of a well-known plumbing business who funneled millions into his campaign, was in third with 20 percent.

Marshall, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee, was endorsed by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts and former Sen. Bob Dole. Both once held Marshall’s current House seat in Kansas’ sprawling “Big 1st” District, which is seen as a stepping stone to higher office in the state.

Marshall also had the backing of the Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Livestock Association, which represent powerful agricultural interests in the state.