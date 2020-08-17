As a House member and initially as the Republican governor of the Ohio, John Kasich was known for his ardent conservatism — one of Speaker Newt Gingrich's loyal lieutenants, an architect of the 1997 balanced budget agreement who later fought unions and abortion in the Buckeye State.

But Monday night, the lifelong Republican told the Democratic National Convention that all Americans should vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I know the measure of the man,” said Kasich, noting that he has known the longtime Delaware politician for 30 years. “He’s reasonable, faithful, respectful, and you know, no one pushes Joe around.”

Kasich, 68, said his attachment to his political party “holds second place to my responsibility to my country.”

“Joe Biden is a man for our times,” he said. “Times that call for all of us to take off our partisan hats and put our nation first, for ourselves and, of course, for our children.”