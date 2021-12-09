At the Races: Blurred lines

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Without hesitation, Gavito cited the moment that two Georgia Senate runoffs were called for Democrats in January, giving the party the majority in both chambers of Congress shortly after Georgia and Arizona had helped send Biden to the White House. Gavito said she saw the kernels of those victories in 2016, when she was leading the Texas Future Project. Her analysis of Texas returns that year showed huge gains in the number of voters backing Democrats, even though the state saw little investment from national groups. “I realized then the entire Southwest region was up for grabs, the way that Democratic performance was moving,” she said. The analysis led Gavito to advocate more Democratic investment in a “second route” in case they lost parts of the “blue wall” states that Democrats had traditionally depended on to win presidential elections. “And so, when it came down to those final days of the counts through 2020, and when it came to the runoffs, not only did Arizona and Georgia prevent Trump from going to the Supreme Court, but they also delivered senators,” she said. “And so we’d be in a very different position right now as Democrats, without the big thinking that Way to Win and others did, to really put Georgia and Arizona on the map.”

Biggest campaign regret: Gavito’s first foray into the campaign world came in 2014, a tough midterm year for Democrats, when she was working at the Texas Future Project. “I just remember being so conscious that I was new, that it was my first rodeo,” she said. “And I had questions, lots of questions about strategy. And I caught instances where strategic choices were being made that contradicted choices from earlier in the campaign. And I kept my mouth shut because I felt a little imposter syndrome, feeling like I was the new kid and I should trust others. And at the end of the day, I really regretted it. I had a colleague tell me once, and this is a very Texas anecdote, but it fits: ‘You’ve got to deal new people in. This is politics of addition. You’ve got to set a place for new players because new players bring fresh perspectives and fresh questions.’ And I regretted not allowing myself to take that seat at the table. Even though I was sitting at the table, there was a reason I was there. … I don’t ever want to feel that way again, that I left something unsaid that needed to be said, or I left a question unasked that needed to be asked, because at the end of the day, the stakes of these races are life and death for people like my grandmother or for other communities that are bearing the brunt of poor policy decisions by a number of Republican leaders.”

Unconventional wisdom: “We know heading into 2022 that the odds are stacked against Democrats,” Gavito said. “The trend that Democrats are missing is one that we pointed to in our data analysis earlier this year, around the idea that we have a serious enthusiasm issue, in addition to erosion around traditional base supporters in the face of an incredible wave of energy that exists on the right. But just because it’s hard, just because we know we have to do more persuasion, work with Latinos, for example, or just because we know we have to find messages that really inspire our base to keep turning out, doesn’t mean it can’t be done. Because history also tells us that historic trends are bucked, when there’s a great galvanizing force. And what has the last year been but a galvanizing force?”

