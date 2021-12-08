Schedule of Washington tributes to Bob Dole

Official Washington will pause Thursday and Friday for a series of services and tributes honoring the late Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, beginning with an arrival ceremony at the Capitol on Thursday morning.

Services will take place in Kansas on Saturday, both in his hometown of Russell and at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, with the senator’s remains then making a final return to the nation’s capital.

Here is a schedule of the Washington events in the coming days:

Thursday, Dec. 9

9:45 a.m.: A joint service casket team will bring Dole’s casket to the Capitol Rotunda Foyer.

10 a.m.: A congressional tribute will be held in the Rotunda. President Joe Biden, members of congressional leadership and members of the Dole family will be among those in attendance to participate. It is open to invited members of Congress and invited guests.