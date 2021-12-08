Schedule of Washington tributes to Bob Dole
The Capitol remains closed to the public due to COVID-19
Official Washington will pause Thursday and Friday for a series of services and tributes honoring the late Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, beginning with an arrival ceremony at the Capitol on Thursday morning.
Services will take place in Kansas on Saturday, both in his hometown of Russell and at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, with the senator’s remains then making a final return to the nation’s capital.
Here is a schedule of the Washington events in the coming days:
Thursday, Dec. 9
9:45 a.m.: A joint service casket team will bring Dole’s casket to the Capitol Rotunda Foyer.
10 a.m.: A congressional tribute will be held in the Rotunda. President Joe Biden, members of congressional leadership and members of the Dole family will be among those in attendance to participate. It is open to invited members of Congress and invited guests.
12 p.m.: The Rotunda opens for viewing of Dole’s casket. Only members of Congress, congressional staff and invited guests will be permitted to attend. The Capitol remains officially closed to the public due to COVID-19.
8 p.m.: The viewing period for the lying in state in the Rotunda concludes.
Friday, Dec. 10
9:30 a.m.: A departure ceremony will be held, with formal departure expected at 10 a.m.
11 a.m.: A funeral service will be held at Washington National Cathedral. This is an invitation-only event, with Biden expected to offer a eulogy, along with former Sens. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D., as well as the late senator’s daughter, Robin Dole.
1:15 p.m.: The motorcade carrying Dole’s casket will stop at the National World War II memorial for a public tribute ceremony, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley will offer remarks, along with Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie.
2:35 p.m.: A departure ceremony is scheduled to take place at Joint Base Andrews before Dole’s casket will travel to Salina Regional Airport in Kansas ahead of ceremonies in the late senator’s home state on Saturday.