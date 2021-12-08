Taking it with them: Members leaving with money in the bank

Rep. Devin Nunes holds an enviable political war chest of more than $12 million heading into next year’s elections. Even after announcing Monday he would soon abandon his seat, the California Republican is under no obligation to purge the money or to return it to his donors.

The phrase “you can’t take it with you” doesn’t apply to departing members of Congress.

More than 20 sitting lawmakers who have said they’re leaving after the 117th Congress — or in Nunes’ case, in the middle of it — will hit the exits with nearly $53 million in combined leftover political cash, including in their campaign accounts and separate leadership PACs. A few more have already left. Nunes said he will resign later this month to join a new media enterprise founded by former President Donald Trump.

Additional congressional retirements are expected over the coming weeks, leaving even more political cash in limbo.

Some departing members give refunds. Most often, they donate the money to political committees and charities, or they hang on to the funds to dole out after they’ve left office. Some may keep their political money around in case they make another run for office in the future.