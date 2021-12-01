DeFazio joins Democrats heading for exits in 2022

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, a veteran lawmaker with 36 years of House experience under his belt, announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

“It’s time for me to pass the baton to the next generation so I can focus on my health and well-being,” said DeFazio in a release announcing his decision. “This was a tough decision at a challenging time for our republic with the very pillars of our democracy under threat, but I am bolstered by the passion and principles of my colleagues in Congress and the ingenuity and determination of young Americans who are civically engaged and working for change.”

Within an hour of DeFazio's announcement, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., announced plans to seek the chairmanship during the next Congress. She is currently the second most senior Democrat on the committee and chair of its largest subcommittee, the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.

Washington Rep. Rick Larsen, who chairs the Aviation subcommittee, is also gauging interest from fellow Democrats and may consider seeking the chairmanship, a spokesman said.

DeFazio, 74, makes his announcement after a bruising year that saw his committee’s infrastructure bill largely overlooked in favor of a more modest bipartisan compromise in the Senate. DeFazio, who complained bitterly about being boxed out of the process, ultimately embraced the final bill, but allies acknowledged that he felt justifiably rolled by the process. He also is recovering from back surgery.