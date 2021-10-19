Oregon ratings: Schrader faces choice of two districts, both favoring Democrats

ANALYSIS — Oregon Democrat Kurt Schrader was the first House incumbent of the cycle to see his district split in half through the redistricting process. Compared to what’s likely to happen to some of his other colleagues, however, it’s not the end of Schrader’s political career.

Many of Oregon’s districts are changing significantly after the Beaver State gained a sixth seat through the apportionment process. Democrats, who have had a 4-1 advantage in the House delegation for more than two decades, are trying to add a fifth seat to the column. But it won’t be easy in a challenging political environment and will depend on where Schrader decides to run.

Here’s a rundown of the changes to each district, and how Inside Elections rates the races:

Oregon’s 1st (Suzanne Bonamici, D)

The new 1st District in northwest Oregon stretches from the western part of Portland out to Tillamook County along the coast. It also got significantly more Democratic; Joe Biden would have defeated President Donald Trump by 40 points, 70 percent to 30 percent, under the new lines, according to calculations by Bradley Wascher of Inside Elections. That’s more than 10 points better than Biden did in the current 1st District and means Bonamici shouldn’t have any trouble winning reelection. Initial rating: Solid Democratic.

Oregon’s 2nd (Cliff Bentz, R)

The state’s most Republican seat got even redder by shedding the fast-growing city of Bend to the new 6th District. Yet the newly drawn 2nd is still an expansive district that includes the rest of eastern Oregon and most of southern Oregon. It would have voted for Trump 62 percent to 38 percent. Freshman GOP Rep. Cliff Bentz, who succeeded longtime Rep. Greg Walden, will only be vulnerable in a primary, should one develop. He beat a crowd of contenders for the 2020 nomination with 31 percent. Initial rating: Solid Republican.