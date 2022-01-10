Senate ratings show three Democrats in Toss-up races

ANALYSIS — In early January 2021, Inside Elections identified eight states that would decide control of the Senate in 2022 and designated them with a Battleground rating. Over the subsequent 12 months, there have been multiple COVID-19 variants, four more senators announced they will not seek reelection, and the president’s job approval rating dropped by 10 points. And yet there have been no changes to the list of most competitive states.

Now that the calendar has flipped to 2022, it’s time to adjust from the binary Battleground or Solid rating to our more traditional categories, to further define the fight for the majority.

With 10 months before Election Day, it’s easy to use the phrase “A lot can happen between now and then” as a crutch to cover any misguided early analysis. A look at recent cycles, however, reveals that the Senate battlefield isn’t likely to change dramatically between now and November.

Two years ago, Inside Elections identified 12 competitive Senate races, including nine seats held by Republicans and three held by Democrats. The battlefield expanded slightly to 14 seats on Election Day, including 12 seats held by Republicans and two held by Democrats.

Four years ago, in January 2018, there were 13 competitive Senate races, including 11 seats held by Democrats and two seats held by Republicans. By November 2018, there were 12 competitive Senate races, including eight Democratic-held seats and four Republican ones.