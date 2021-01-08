Senate 2022 ratings: Eight states competitive, with control on the line again

ANALYSIS — We knew it even before the runoffs in Georgia were finished: Control of the Senate would be on the ballot once again in 2022. Every vote in the chamber will matter over the next two years and every seat will matter in two years when voters decide, again, which party will be in the majority.

After Democrats take control, Republicans running in what will be President Joe Biden’s midterm will need to gain just a single seat from an initial battlefield of eight states. Those vulnerable seats are split evenly between states currently held by Republicans (Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) and those held by Democrats (Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and New Hampshire). Two of those Democrats (Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock) just won special elections and will be fighting for full terms in 2022.

An eight-state battlefield is relatively small compared to 2020, when there were at least 13 states hosting competitive races. Depending on the political environment, circumstances, and party recruitment, the battlefield could expand to include another couple of GOP seats including Iowa (if Chuck Grassley doesn’t seek re-election) and Ohio (where Rob Portman is up for re-election) or a Democratic-held seat in Colorado (where Michael Bennet is likely to run again).

Overall, this class of senators (Class III for the nerds) includes 14 seats currently held by Democrats and 20 seats held by Republicans.

It’s the second consecutive class in which there’s been a disproportionate number of GOP seats because of past election results. The 2020 class included more Republican held seats (23-12) because it was the class of 2014, when Republicans gained nine seats in President Barack Obama’s second midterm. The 2022 class includes more Republicans because of 2010, when Republicans gained six seats in Obama’s first midterm, even though the GOP lost two seats in this class six years later.