Oregon Republicans pick Walden successor, DeFazio challenger

Republican primary voters in Oregon chose a former soldier who starred as himself in a Clint Eastwood movie and a farmer who fled the state when he served in the Legislature as their nominees for two House seats Tuesday, while a moderate Democratic incumbent survived a challenge from the left.

Former state Sen. Cliff Bentz won the GOP primary in Oregon’s 2nd District on Tuesday in the race to replace Rep. Greg Walden, the only Republican in the Beaver State’s congressional delegation, who is retiring after 11 terms.

With 70 percent of precincts reporting, Bentz was leading a crowded 11-candidate field with 32 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race. Bentz will be the heavy favorite in the deep-red, rural district that backed President Donald Trump by 20 points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the general election Solid Republican.

The GOP primary attracted more than $1 million in outside spending, with some of it spent to bolster Bentz, who resigned from the state Senate to run for Congress. The political arm of the Republican Main Street Partnership, which bills itself as the governing wing of the GOP, spent $225,000 backing Bentz.

A television ad from the group featured a narrator saying Bentz would stand with Trump “to take on the liberals who put our future in China’s hands.”