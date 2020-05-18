3 things to watch in Oregon’s primaries on Tuesday

Oregon may not be a battleground state in November, but Tuesday’s primaries feature a handful of congressional primary contests worth watching.

Oregon is one of five states that conducts elections by mail, so its contests moved forward amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several states have modified their primaries as in-person voting has become more problematic. Oregon voters received ballots in the mail and those who have not yet mailed them have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots at various drop-off locations.

With an open House seat, a GOP target and one sitting Democrat facing a spirited challenge, Oregon’s primaries provide some intrigue in the battle for the House.

Here are three things to watch on Tuesday:

1. Outside influence in GOP primary

The Republican primary to replace retiring GOP Rep. Greg Walden has attracted more than $1 million in outside spending, since the winner of Tuesday's GOP primary is likely to come to Congress. President Donald Trump carried the rural 2nd District, which covers two-thirds of the state, by 20 percentage points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solidly Republican.