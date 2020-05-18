3 things to watch in Oregon’s primaries on Tuesday
Races include an open seat and a bid by a high-profile veteran
Oregon may not be a battleground state in November, but Tuesday’s primaries feature a handful of congressional primary contests worth watching.
Oregon is one of five states that conducts elections by mail, so its contests moved forward amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several states have modified their primaries as in-person voting has become more problematic. Oregon voters received ballots in the mail and those who have not yet mailed them have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots at various drop-off locations.
With an open House seat, a GOP target and one sitting Democrat facing a spirited challenge, Oregon’s primaries provide some intrigue in the battle for the House.
Here are three things to watch on Tuesday:
1. Outside influence in GOP primary
The Republican primary to replace retiring GOP Rep. Greg Walden has attracted more than $1 million in outside spending, since the winner of Tuesday's GOP primary is likely to come to Congress. President Donald Trump carried the rural 2nd District, which covers two-thirds of the state, by 20 percentage points in 2016. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solidly Republican.
Walden’s retirement drew a crowded field of 11 Republicans, but four candidates have emerged as the top contenders: former state Rep. Knute Buehler, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018; businessman Jimmy Crumpacker; and former state Sens. Cliff Bentz and Jason Atkinson.
Most of the outside spending has been focused on attacking Buehler for statements he made in his bid to be the blue state’s governor. Buehler has said he supports abortion rights, criticized Trump, and called on Trump to withdraw Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
The anti-tax Club for Growth has spent $213,000 against Buehler so far, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Oregon Right to Life and Right to Life/Oregon PAC have spent a combined $207,000 against him. Oregon Right to Life has endorsed Crumpacker in the race, and both groups have spent $36,000 supporting the businessman.
Buehler has been bolstered by an outside group known as Republican Leadership For Oregon, which is backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The group has spent $175,000 supporting Buehler, and $168,000 against the other three top candidates.
Defending Main Street, the political arm of the Republican Main Street Partnership, has spent $225,000 backing Bentz. The group bills itself as the governing wing of the GOP and launched a television ad where the narrator said Bentz would stand with Trump “to take on the liberals who put our future in China’s hands.”
Bentz, an attorney and farmer, resigned from the state Senate to run for Congress. He was among the group of GOP state senators who staged a walkout at the legislature last year to prevent action on climate change legislation. Bentz fled to Idaho to avoid Oregon State Police, according to The Oregonian.
2. Veteran who disarmed terrorist seeks DeFazio seat
The National Republican Congressional Committee listed Democratic Rep. Peter A. DeFazio as one of its initial 2020 targets, although DeFazio has easily won reelection since his first race in 1986. But Republicans believe the district is moving in their direction. In 2016, Trump narrowly lost the 4th District by less than two-tenths of a percentage point.
The top GOP candidate to take on DeFazio is Afghanistan War veteran Alek Skarlatos. The national guardsman received global attention in 2015 when he and a friend disarmed a terrorist on a Paris-bound train. Skarlatos went on to star in a film about the ordeal, and he appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” He lost a close race for Douglas County commissioner in 2018.
One other Republican is running to take on DeFazio, but he has not raised enough to warrant filing a campaign finance report. According to Federal Election Commission documents, Skarlatos has raised $490,000 and his campaign had nearly $109,000 on hand as of April 29. His campaign received a donation from Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton’s leadership PAC.
DeFazio, chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has a financial advantage, with nearly $1.6 million in his campaign account. The longtime congressman also questioned Skarlato’s qualifications, saying last year, "He's a hero, that's great; and he came in third in 'Dancing with the Stars.' That's about the end of his credentials to be a member of Congress. There's a lot more to the job.”
Inside Elections rates the 4th District Race Solidly Democratic.
3. Schrader faces primary challenge
Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader is facing a spirited primary challenge from Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba in the 5th District, which includes suburbs south of Portland.
Gamba supports liberal policies including “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal. He's tried to capitalize on progressive angst about Schrader, who is a member of the fiscally conservative Blue Dog Coalition. Schrader also runs the group’s PAC.
Gamba has raised $223,000 in his primary bid, and he ended the pre-primary campaign finance reporting period on April 29 with $29,000 in his campaign account. Schrader had more than $3 million.
Schrader, who won a sixth term by 13 percentage points in 2018, has been known to buck his party, including voting Friday against the $3 trillion Democratic bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary is expected to carry the 5th District in November. Hillary Clinton won the district by 4 points in 2016. Inside Elections rates the race Solidly Democratic.