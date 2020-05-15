The former Navy commander is another Democrat in a district Trump carried. He won the 2nd District by 3 points, and Luria unseated GOP Rep. Scott Taylor by 2 points in 2018. Luria could face a rematch against Taylor in 2020. Inside Elections rates the race Lean Democratic.

Utah Rep. Ben McAdams

McAdams was one of the first members of Congress to get seriously ill with the virus. (South Carolina’s Cunningham was also infected but had milder symptoms). “As thousands of people are sick and millions are out of work, we need a recovery strategy that opens up business and gets people back to work,” he said on Twitter. “Republicans and Democrats must come together on a plan to put this crisis behind us.” McAdams won his seat by less than half a point in 2018. Trump carried it by 7 points in 2016. Inside Elections rates the race a Toss-up.

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader

He is a member of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition and chairs the group’s political arm. Unlike his other moderate colleagues, Schrader is not expected to face a competitive race in November. Hillary Clinton carried his 5th District by 4 points in 2016 and Schrader won reelection two years later by 13 points. Inside Elections rates his race Solid Democratic.

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger

Spanberger is one of the moderate Democrats with national security backgrounds whose support helped launch the impeachment inquiry last year. This time, though, she is comfortable bucking her party. “Unfortunately, many Members of Congress — including some in my own party — have decided to use this package as an opportunity to make political statements and propose a bill that goes far beyond pandemic relief and has no chance at becoming law, further delaying the help so many need,” she said in a news release. Spanberger won her seat in the Washington, D.C., exurbs by 2 points in 2018. Trump carried it by 7 points in 2016. Inside Elections rates the race Tilt Democratic.

New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres Small

Torres Small ranked No. 2 on CQ Roll Call’s latest list of most vulnerable House members. “Hard times call for strong priorities, and Congress should put aside partisan politics to rebuild through smart infrastructure investments,” she said in a statement after the vote, adding that she supported relief to states, local communities and tribal governments and hazard pay for essential workers, but more than $1 trillion in the bill “was spent elsewhere.” Torres Small’s rural New Mexico district voted for Trump by 10 points in 2016. A former water rights lawyer, she won by 2 points in 2018 and is a top Republican target in 2020. Inside Elections rates her 2nd District race Tilt Democratic.