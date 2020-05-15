House Democrats’ 1,800-page, $3 trillion relief measure aims to give voters a view of how the party wants to handle the coronavirus crisis heading into the November elections, but it’s the GOP that is pushing the political messaging around it.

Instead of putting endangered Senate Republicans on the hot seat for opposing it, the bill has become the target of unapologetic bashing by some Republicans — while some of the House’s most vulnerable Democrats, in districts that President Donald Trump carried four years ago, say they plan to vote “no.”

“We strongly urge vulnerable Democrats to support this partisan messaging bill that is dead on arrival in the Senate where actual adults are in charge,” Chris Pack, spokesman for the House GOP campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in an email to CQ Roll Call.

Rep. Kendra Horn, an Oklahoma Democrat who is ranked as CQ Roll Call’s most vulnerable House member, said she would vote against it, as did Democrats Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.