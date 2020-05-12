House Democrats’ $3 trillion virus aid bill on track for Friday vote

House Democrats unveiled a mammoth relief package for the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, offering more than $3 trillion in aid for what would be the biggest federal response so far to the health and economic emergency.

The sweeping legislation would provide another round of cash payments to most families, more loans to businesses, housing assistance, medical research funding, an extension of expanded unemployment insurance benefits, tax breaks and more. Aid to cash-strapped states and local governments alone could amount to about $1 trillion.

The bill, set for a House floor vote Friday, is likely to serve as the opening bid from Democrats in what could be protracted negotiations on a compromise measure. Republicans have sought to pump the brakes on additional aid, while expressing concern over rising red ink.

But Democrats said they felt compelled to push forward with a new aid package as quickly as possible. “There are millions and millions and millions in America that see the urgency of the crisis that confronts them and are expecting us to act to continue to help them,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday.

With a price tag exceeding $3 trillion, the package would easily dwarf the roughly $2 trillion measure signed into law in March.