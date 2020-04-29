Democrats, tort lawyers pan McConnell’s liability immunity idea

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s call to make tort reform a condition for giving state and local governments aid for budgets depleted by COVID-19 have left Democrats and plaintiffs’ attorneys with a bitter taste in their mouths.

“Before we start sending additional money down to states and localities, I want to make sure that we protect the people we’ve already sent assistance to, who are going to be set up for an avalanche of lawsuits if we don’t act,” McConnell said Monday on Fox News Radio. “The lawyers, trial lawyers, are sharpening their pencils to come after health care providers and businesses, arguing that somehow the decision they made with regard to reopening adversely affected the health of someone else.”

McConnell didn’t detail what kind of change he would like to see in tort law, but the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the nature of any legislative and legal debate.

Much about the disease, including its prevalence, remains unknown, and state and local governments may be as decisive in when businesses reopen as they were in closing them. Businesses also face uncertain legal liabilities for how they’ve responded and operated during the pandemic, with many worried that what seems reasonable now, especially in light of inconsistent and conflict federal guidance, may seem unreasonable later to juries. Manufacturers have been pressed into making products they normally don’t, but Congress has already shielded mask manufacturers from liability in the third coronavirus response package.

McConnell’s call echoed the National Association of Manufacturers, a group that asked Congress in early April to limit lawsuits based on claims that companies knew about exposure to COVID-19 and were indifferent to the risk or disregarded it.