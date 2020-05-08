Coronavirus aid talks on pause, top White House official says

The Trump administration and top Capitol Hill Democrats aren't yet negotiating to put together another bipartisan COVID-19 relief package, according to a key White House economic adviser who suggested an eventual deal may not emerge for a month.

"We've kind of paused as far as formal negotiations go. Let's have a look at what the latest round produces. You need a month or so to evaluate that,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said outside the White House on Friday.

While House Democrats are not against further discussions with Republicans on Capitol Hill or in the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made clear her caucus won't wait to act on further legislation.

She and House Democratic committee leaders have been putting together another package that's likely to exceed $1 trillion, though it wasn't yet clear if the measure would be ready for a vote next week.

Pelosi in previous rounds of coronavirus-related aid as well as other budget deals in recent years has worked together with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other White House officials, as well as GOP leaders.