Negotiators face more contentious issues than state, local aid

A dispute over aid to state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief package is getting a lot of attention, but negotiators will have far more contentious issues to tackle.

Difficult decisions await on issues championed almost solely by one party: President Donald Trump wants to cut payroll taxes and block funding for sanctuary cities. Republicans insist on liability protections for businesses as they reopen and some want to cap unemployment benefits. Democrats are pushing relief for undocumented immigrants and to require states to conduct the presidential election with mail-in-ballots.

Here’s an overview of some of the most contentious issues negotiators face:

Liability protections

For more than a week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Republicans will not support new funding for state and local governments that Democrats are seeking without liability protections for businesses to guard against lawsuits from customers or workers who may contract the coronavirus as states reopen.

On Tuesday, McConnell said preventing a “litigation epidemic” is a “red line” for Senate Republicans, but noted that liability protection can be “narrowly crafted” so it wouldn’t protect somebody from gross negligence.