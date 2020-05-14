House vote on aid bill set despite Democrats upset over omissions

House Democrats are plowing ahead with a Friday vote on a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief measure, arguing the urgency to act outweighs concerns among rank-and-file lawmakers that the “bold” package described by party leaders isn’t bold enough.

Several top priorities pushed by large blocs within the Democratic Caucus were left out of the bill.

Congressional Progressive Caucus leaders upset by some of the omissions pushed for a delay in the vote to next week so lawmakers could discuss potential changes. But leadership decided to proceed on schedule, indicating confidence that they have the votes to pass the huge package.

“There are things that members of the Progressive Caucus have pushed for and achieved in terms of substantial victories on behalf of the American people in this bill, but some things that they may not have achieved,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries said on a Wednesday webinar hosted by BakerHostetler, a law firm.

“Same for the Blue Dogs. Same for the New Dems,” the New York Democrat added, referring to more moderate factions within the caucus. “But the highest common denominator I think has been accomplished,” Jeffries said. “And I think, ultimately, we’re going to be able to get this bill over the finish line on Friday.”