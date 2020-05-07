Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday endorsed an idea that many Democratic lawmakers have been pushing: to use so-called automatic stabilizers to keep critical coronavirus relief programs running without Congress having to repeatedly re-up funding.

“We think that there should be stabilizers in these bills,” Pelosi said during her weekly news conference when asked if a coronavirus relief package that her caucus is drafting will further expand unemployment insurance benefits. “So if the unemployment rate, say now it’s up at 7 percent, it triggers 26 weeks of unemployment benefits.”

Automatic stabilizers are a mechanism for keeping government assistance flowing by tying relief programs to economic or timing triggers. The New Democrat Coalition, a group of more moderate House Democrats, has been pushing leadership for months now to include automatic stabilizers in economic relief legislation.

Pelosi’s comments on the matter Thursday are the first time she has publicly weighed in on the idea. She did not explicitly promise that the package Democrats are drafting will include automatic stabilizers but rather presented it as one option that the caucus is discussing. Still, her expression of support for the idea increases the likelihood that some could make it into the measure.