These Democrats want automatic triggers to keep coronavirus relief flowing

A growing number of House Democrats are pushing an idea to provide more certainty to American families and businesses that need help from the federal government to financially weather the coronavirus pandemic.

For nearly a month, the New Democrat Coalition has called for automatic stabilizers — a mechanism for keeping government assistance flowing by tying relief programs to economic or timing triggers — to be added to coronavirus relief legislation.

“As appropriate, build automatic stabilizers into direct assistance programs to provide certainty and trigger additional assistance and stimulus without the need for additional congressional action if economic conditions continue or worsen,” the coalition wrote March 19 in a list of principles and priorities for responding to the economic challenges associated with the pandemic.

Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington, chairman of the New Democrat Coalition, will soon release legislation proposing an automatic stabilizer for the popular Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to small businesses that will be fully forgiven if the companies keep a majority of their employees on the payroll. PPP is expected to run out of money by the end of the week and negotiations over a bill to add funds are at a standstill.

The coalition is also looking at other relief measures that could benefit from automatic stabilizers, like direct payments to low- and middle-income Americans, expanded unemployment benefits and funding for states and hospitals.