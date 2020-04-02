State requests for more assistance ‘probably the biggest leverage’ for a phase four stimulus, Pelosi says

As Democrats continue to push for a fourth coronavirus response bill that Republicans aren’t yet convinced is needed, Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks she has some leverage with states requesting more federal assistance.

“We haven’t thought big enough because we still have these needs for state and local governments,” she said on a conference call with reporters Thursday. “And that’s probably the biggest leverage we have to get another bill — Democrats and Republicans, mayors and governors, insisting that the need is there.”

Pelosi said governors in both parties are backing calls Democratic lawmakers have been making for President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to require companies to manufacture ventilators and personal protective equipment for medical workers to distribute across the country.

“They’ve been a strong force and hopefully will help us make the case for another bill,” she said.

So far, Republicans in Congress and the administration aren’t convinced on the need for a fourth bill and have said they want to see the third package — which contains more than $2 trillion in assistance to states, hospitals, businesses, individuals and families — implemented before considering additional legislation.