Brief Senate session ends with no movement on coronavirus aid

A pro forma Senate meeting came and went Monday without any movement on a spending package needed to shore up funding for small-business loans that could run dry by the end of the week.

Neither Republicans nor Democrats tried to bring up their competing legislation during the one-minute session, as they did last Thursday. Instead, lawmakers reserved their frustration for prepared statements and television appearances.

After a weekend with little movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., released a joint statement calling on Republicans to begin negotiations.

“We have real problems facing this country, and it’s time for the Republicans to quit the political posturing by proposing bills they know will not pass either chamber and get serious and work with us towards a solution,” they said.

