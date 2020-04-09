Senate blocks small-business aid bill

A Republican attempt to add $251 billion to a popular coronavirus response fund for forgivable small-business loans by unanimous consent was blocked Thursday, as Sen. Chris Van Hollen objected.

Sen. Benjamin L Cardin, the ranking member of the Senate Small Business Committee, said the bill wouldn't "address the immediate need of small businesses."

He noted that the Small Business Administration had committed 30 percent of the existing funds but hadn't yet released them. "The UC leaves out where small businesses need help today. "

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in comments on the floor, noted the new unemployment report released Thursday.

"This morning we learned that 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment in just the last week," McConnell, R-Ky., said. "We need more funding and we need it fast."