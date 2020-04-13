Small-business funds dwindle as virus aid package sputters

One of the most celebrated pieces of the massive $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package that's just over two weeks old is on life support with no deal in sight to resuscitate it.

According to the latest projections, the Small Business Administration's $349 billion appropriation for loans to eligible firms, which are forgiven if they use the money to keep workers on their payrolls, will run out of money by Friday.

[Schumer sees quick coronavirus aid deal]

The White House and Republican leaders want to boost that amount to $600 billion to give more small businesses an opportunity to get relief before the funding dries up.

But Democrats see an opportunity to fix flaws in the so-called Paycheck Protection Program that have become apparent since its April 3 rollout, as well as tack on hundreds of billions of dollars more for state and local governments and hospitals that are still bleeding cash.