Schumer sees quick coronavirus aid deal

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Friday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has agreed to bipartisan talks on a new coronavirus economic aid package, which the New York Democrat said could lead to a deal by early next week.

A stalemate emerged Thursday over next steps for Congress to provide financial relief for the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Republicans attempted to add $251 billion to a dwindling fund for small-business loans, as Democrats pushed for a broader relief effort. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought unanimous consent for legislation to replenish the loan fund, but Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee ranking member Benjamin L. Cardin objected.

[No deal on fresh coronavirus aid package]

There is disagreement over how quickly more money is needed for small-business loans and whether the next economic aid package must include more funding for hospitals and state and local governments, among other things.

But the Friday morning phone call between Schumer and Mnuchin signaled that the White House and Democrats in Congress are willing to come to the table.