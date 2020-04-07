Massie could foil quick passage of coronavirus relief, again

An emergency cash infusion for a hugely popular small-business lending program at the heart of the new $2.3 trillion economic aid package could run into a familiar roadblock this week: Rep. Thomas Massie.

Massie is the Kentucky Republican who objected to clearing the massive relief bill by voice vote on March 27, citing the constitutional requirement that a quorum, or majority, of House members be present for a recorded vote.

After plans to ram through perhaps $250 billion in additional aid for the new Small Business Administration program became clear on Tuesday, Massie voiced his frustration via Twitter. "Folks, this isn't some esoteric House rule," Massie wrote. "This is the US Constitution."

Massie's objection on the previous bill forced House leaders to bring a majority of lawmakers back to Washington in the midst of various stay-at-home orders for the March 27 vote. Two days later Rep. Nydia M. Velazquez, D-N.Y., announced she had symptoms of COVID-19.

The House ultimately cleared the measure (PL 116-136) on a voice vote, after denying Massie sufficient numbers to insist on a recorded vote.